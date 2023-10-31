She captioned the images: "What do you mean you don’t dress up as your own mum for Halloween? Amateurs!"

The costume went down a storm with her followers, with one writing: "This is just bloody Perfect!!!" and another adding: "I know it's not a competition but I think you have just won Halloween."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In recent years, Miller has voiced Sarah Jane in a number of audio adventures for Big Finish, including Return of the Cybermen alongside Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and The Third Doctor Adventures with Tim Treloar as the Third Doctor.

Sladen had originally starred as Sarah Jane in the classic series from 1973 to 1976 – appearing alongside Jon Pertwee and then Baker – before she returned for episodes of the revived series in 2006.

Tom Baker, Elisabeth Sladen and Ian Marter.

A year later, she was given her own spin-off series, The Sarah Jane Adventures, which ran for four years and 53 episodes on CBBC.

She died in 2011 at the age of 65 from pancreatic cancer.

Recently, Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse exclusively told RadioTimes.com how it had been a "privilege" to write for Sladen on the New Who episode School Reunion.

"I'm trying to remember kind of where I was in my career, I think that she was, in a way, the most iconic actor, performer, I think I'd ever written for at that point," he said.

Read more:

Meanwhile, Sarah Jane will be making a return to screens soon, with her spin-off show K-9 and Company: A Girl's Best Friend set to come to BBC iPlayer.

The one-episode pilot, which was first broadcast on BBC One in December 1981, has been listed on the BBC's programme sit as "available soon".

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.