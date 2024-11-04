The teaser reveals a release window for season 3, too, confirming that the new episodes will arrive at some point in 2025 - meaning fans won't have to wait too long to return to zombie-infested Europe.

In the teaser, Daryl is heard saying, "I was ready to give up. I thought it was all over," to which Carol responds, "You and me both".

When it was announced that Merchant would be joining the show for season 3, he said in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "As a fan of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, I was excited when they asked me to join the #TWD universe for season 3. But don’t ask me for spoilers - my lips are sealed."

The show's third season was shot and is expected to predominantly take place in Spain, in contrast to the first two outings, which followed Daryl's journey through France.

It also looks as though some of the season will take place in England, based on the teaser - perhaps where Merchant's character will enter the fray.

Daryl Dixon isn't the only Walking Dead franchise show set to return - there is also a new season of Dead City on the way, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan respectively from the original show.

