And the result was a resounding "The Doctor".

Over 80 per cent of fans named the actor's portrayal of Doctor Who's titular protagonist his finest work to date – a landslide victory for Whovians.

That's right: over 1,000 fans selected the Eleventh Doctor as their favourite of his performances.

Coming in second was his role as Daemon Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, with The Crown's Prince Philip in third.

Smith's performances in Morbius, Charlie Says and Last Night in Soho barely saw any love from fans, with Doctor Who aficionados dominating the vote.

The Doctor Who star took over from David Tennant as the Doctor, helming the TARDIS from season 5 in 2010 until his regeneration into Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor after four season in 2014.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

