The first that came up was Netflix's lavish royal drama The Crown, where Smith was enlisted to play a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

After the show jumped forward in time, Smith turned his attention to the big screen, taking roles in dark biopic Charlie Says, Edgar Wright chiller Last Night in Soho and Marvel blockbuster Morbius.

And most recently, the actor has been seen on HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, where he breathes life into the sinister Prince Daemon Targaryen.

But which of these performances have you enjoyed the most? That's the question we're asking to mark Smith's birthday – voice your opinion in the short list poll below and we'll announce the results later this week.

There's plenty more to look forward to from Smith. House of the Dragon is confirmed to be returning for a third season, while the actor is also leading the cast of The Death of Bunny Monroe – a Sky adaptation of the Nick Cave novel.

His latest film, Starve Acre, released in cinemas last month – co-starring The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark – but we considered it too recent to be included in the poll above. Nevertheless, critics were impressed with the folk horror flick.

Smith's next big screen gig is Caught Stealing, from director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), which also features Hollywood A-listers Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz and Regina King. It does not yet have a release date.

