Cowboy Bebop cancelled by Netflix – cast and creatives react

Netflix has cancelled its anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, and the cast and creatives have expressed their disappointment that the “cool s**t” they had planned for a second season won’t come to fruition.

Advertisement

The space Western was released in November and followed a group of bounty hunters, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), alongside the super-smart “Data Dog” Ein.

Reviews for the live-action series were mixed, however, with our Cowboy Bebop review describing the show as a “pale imitation” of its source material.

In response to the show’s cancellation (first announced by The Hollywood Reporter), co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach expressed his sadness that there wouldn’t be a season two.

“I truly loved working on this,” Grillo-Marxuach wrote on Twitter. “It came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappens.”

He later added: “Had so much cool s**t planned for s2.”

i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappenshttps://t.co/iAcphDkE0M — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 9, 2021

However, the producer did apparently find a silver lining, writing: “the one nice thing about tweeting about the cancellation of bebop is that it’s one more bite at the ‘block toxic fans with extreme prejudice’ apple!”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the cancellation news, series star John Cho took to Twitter to post a GIF of Richard (played by Tom Selleck) from Friends, from the scene where he bobs his head and repeats “I’m OK” following his divorce.

Meanwhile, his co-star Daniella Pineda posted a meme to Instagram of a couple accidentally smashing their tankards of beer during a toast, before following up on her Instagram Stories with further glum memes, including a depressed bear, a trampoline fail, and a picture from the film Carrie, specifically of the anti-heroine covered in blood and screaming.

Pineda concluded: “Today has been fun!”

Head writer Christopher Yost previously revealed that he had several storylines planned for a potential season two.

“Across the lore of Bebop, there are certain episodes and stories that are just slam dunk, no-brainers to tell. And I would certainly love to tell more of them,” he told Vanity Fair.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.