Bugs, Coupling and more classic TV shows coming to BritBox in 2022

BritBox has announced today (13th December) that more box sets and films will be joining the service from January 2022, including some cult favourites.

BBC science-fiction series Bugs – starring Jaye Griffiths, Jesse Birdsall and Craig McLachlan – will come to streaming next year (27th January), as will all four series of Steven Moffat sitcom Coupling (20th January)

Additional seasons of Rentaghost and Maid Marian & Her Merry Men will also join existing episodes on the service (both on 6th January), along with the fifth and sixth series of BBC drama Ballykissangel (13th January) and the final two series of The Saint starring Roger Moore as gentleman thief Simon Templar (6th January).

BritBox will also be expanding its Old School collection of classic children’s favourites, adding the likes of Worzel Gummidge Down Under, Ivor the Engine, and A Little Princess (all on 6th January), while a new BritBox original, period drama Hotel Portofino starring Natasha McElhone, will also launch on 27th January.

The full slate for January 2022 is as follows:

1st January

Film Collection

The Escapist (2008)

Last Orders (2001)

Martha, Meet Daniel, Frank and Laurence (1998)

6th January

Film Collection Continued

Byzantium (2012)

High Rise (2015)

I Give it a Year (2013)

Journeyman (2017)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

The Mercy (2017)

The Sense of an Ending (2017)

Babs (2017)

When Harvey Met Bob (2010)

Old School Collection

A Little Princess S1 (1986-87)

Fantomcat S1-2 (1995-96)

Ivor the Engine in Colour (1976-77)

The Ink Thief S1 (1994)

Whizziwig S1-2 (1998-99)

Widget S1 (1990)

Worzel Gummidge Down Under S1-2 (1987-89)

Maid Marian & Her Merry Men S3-4 (1993-94) + Christmas Special 1993

Rentaghost S1-2 (1976)

The Saint S5-6 (1966-68)

13th January

Ballykissangel S5-6 (1999-2001)

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors S1 (2021)

How We Forgot to Save the Planet (2021)

Queen Victoria’s Children (2021)

The Wrong Mans S1-2 (2013-14)

20th January

Coupling S1-4 (2000-2004)

Wodehouse in Exile (2013)

Daphne (2007)

The Battle of Britain (2020)

The Crimson Field S1 (2014)

27th January

Maxwell (2007)

The Gentle Touch S1-3 (1980-82)

Bugs S1-4 (1995-99)

Hotel Portofino (2021) – BritBox Original

