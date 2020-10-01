“We were talking about the possibility of doing a West End musical of Maid Marian last year and the year before, but in a way COVID knocked it on the head and it wasn’t going in the right direction anyway,” he said to podcast Celebrity Catch Up.

“But I’m now talking to Netflix about the possibility of some kind of revamp of Maid Marian in the future, which would be very exciting.”

The original surreal series – which aired from 1989 to 1994 – saw Robinson star as the devious Sheriff of Nottingham, a ruler obsessed with collecting taxes.

Retelling the legend of Robin Hood, the show saw Maid Marian (played by Kate Lonergan) take centre stage with Robin (Adam Morris) sidelined as an incompetent and vain tailor.

The show also starred Death in Paradise’s Danny John-Jules as ‘Rasta’ Merry Man Barrington, and Mike Edmonds as (a very violent) Little Ron. David Lloyd and Mark Billingham also played the Sheriff's useless henchmen, Graeme and Gary.

If the show was return to screen, however, Robinson said thinks a reboot should feature a new cast. “I’d kind of like to start again,’ he said. “I would like to discover that voice of the television Marian from scratch. I’ve got some ideas which I'll keep absolutely under wraps.

“As soon as I told you some of the people we had in mind for the cast, you’d get where I was going ­– but I’m not going to!”

