The space opera, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, follows the human and alien residents of a galactic station that serves as neutral ground in the wake of several inter-species wars.

Babylon 5 is headed back to our solar system with a brand new animated movie from series creator J Michael Straczynski, it was announced today.

Spanning 110 episodes and six made-for-TV movies, Babylon 5 is often regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi television shows ever made – and its not over yet.

Straczynski revealed on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday 3rd May) that the next chapter in the saga will be an animated movie "coming from Warner Bros Animation & WB Home Entertainment", which is arriving sooner than you might expect.

He described the project as "classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space and a love letter to the fans", continuing to say that the title, release date and "other details" would be unveiled on Wednesday 10th May.

Straczynski added: "And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100 percent real, happening, and coming out very soon."

It's unknown at this time where this story will fit in the Babylon 5 timeline, or which cast members from the original series could reprise their roles.

The ever-changing ensemble from its initial five-year run included Michael O'Hare, Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan, Richard Biggs, Stephen Furst and Bill Mumy.

Previously, a reboot of Babylon 5 had been in the works at The CW – with Straczynski's involvement – although that project has likely been affected by the network stripping back its scripted programming due to funding cuts.

As a result, this animated film will be the first new Babylon 5 project in decades, with fans eager to find out how the unpredictable universe has changed since their last visit.

