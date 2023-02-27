But the news came as bittersweet for fans, with Ash's victory meaning he and his best buddy Pikachu will not be appearing in the next Pokémon series, which is set to debut later in 2023 in Japan, with new characters replacing the iconic duo.

After over two decades of catching 'em all, Ash Ketchum finally became the world’s greatest trainer last year, winning the Pokémon World Coronation Series in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys.

However, to celebrate everything he’s done, Ash is getting an 11-episode season that will help fans say goodbye before he retires from the show.

Ash first appeared in 1997 as a 10-year-old child from Pallet Town, with Pikachu as his companion.

So, when is the miniseries marking Ash's farewell set to air? Read on for everything you need to know about Ash's departure from the show and his replacement.

When is Ash Ketchum leaving Pokemon?

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, which will mark the end of Ash and his Pikachu's story arc, has begun airing in Japan. The miniseries is expected to release much later in 2023 in the UK.

The 11th and final episode, titled Rainbow and the Pokemon Master, will air in Japan on 24th March 2023 and will be the last time fans see the iconic duo.

The next series of Pokémon, in which a different duo will take centre stage, is set to land in Japan on 14th April 2023.

Who will replace Ash and Pikachu?

While Ash won’t be returning in the new series, fans can take comfort in the fact that the OG Pikachu is being replaced by... another Pikachu, though this time with a hat (below).

New trainers Liko and Roy, as well as their Pokémon companions Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco from the latest Scarlet and Violet games, will replace Ash and Pikachu at the forefront of the series.

Also joining the gang are a new professor, Friede, and his partner Pikachu, holding the title Captain Pikachu, who'll be taking the stage as supporting characters.

While it’ll be a different Pikachu from the one we grew to love, judging by the official image unveiled of the new Pikachu, the resemblance to the OG creature is uncanny!

In a statement, the Pokémon Company Vice President said: “For 27 years, Pikachu has been synonymous with the Pokémon franchise, and we look forward to seeing this beloved Pokémon continue to have a significant presence in the animated series and remain an icon for the brand."

