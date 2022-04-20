Miriam Margolyes is this week's Radio Times cover star
Miriam Margolyes: Up for Grabs is the latest episode of the BBC's wide-ranging documentary series imagine...
National treasure Miriam Margolyes stars on the cover of this week’s Radio Times, in which she addresses Nadine Dorries' role in making important decisions about the future of British broadcasting and explains why she would like to chair a conciliatory discussion between JK Rowling and Emma Watson.
Speaking to Michael Hodges ahead of her appearance on BBC’s imagine… with Alan Yentob, Miriam also opens up about why she believes the "vituperation" that the Harry Potter author has faced for her divisive comments on transgender issues is "misplaced".
Also in this week’s Radio Times magazine:
- Queer Eye’s Tan France on struggling with colourism as a teenager and why the UK is still in denial about racism.
- Our Changing Planet’s Steve Backshall discusses the challenges of juggling parenthood with his career and how becoming a father late in life made him “reassess everything”.
- Noughts + Crosses star Masali Baduza on how growing up in post-apartheid South Africa prepared her for the role of Sephy.
- Grace and Endeavour writer Russell Lewis explains how police stations have changed since he first wrote for The Bill: “It’s like RoboCop.”
- And Michael Bublé on Sir Paul McCartney and avoiding recognition while out and about.
