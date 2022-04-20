Miriam Margolyes is this week's Radio Times cover star

National treasure Miriam Margolyes stars on the cover of this week’s Radio Times, in which she addresses Nadine Dorries' role in making important decisions about the future of British broadcasting and explains why she would like to chair a conciliatory discussion between JK Rowling and Emma Watson.

Speaking to Michael Hodges ahead of her appearance on BBC’s imagine… with Alan Yentob, Miriam also opens up about why she believes the "vituperation" that the Harry Potter author has faced for her divisive comments on transgender issues is "misplaced".