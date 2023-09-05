We've teamed up to create an exclusive, limited edition Radio Times centenary mug, illustrated by Matthew Rice (a frequent collaborator on Emma Bridgewater pottery) to tell the story of RT throughout the years.

With elements from throughout Radio Times' history showing how listening and viewing habits have changed throughout our 100 years of publishing, the beautiful design reflects on the cosy moments that crowding round a television can bring, whether it be awe-inspiring feats of humankind, tear-jerking dramas, or sickly-sweet romances – all are washed down with a cup of something hot from the Radio Times x Emma Bridgewater mug.

With a half-pint volume, it’s the perfect size to sip from as you peruse your weekly copy of Radio Times.

As you can see in the video above, Emma's team have been hard at work this summer creating the mugs in the Stoke-on-Trent workshops, painstakingly applying the artwork to each item prior to the firing process setting it in place, then every piece is checked by a member of the team before being sent out to ensure only the highest quality products are delivered!

As Emma says: "How can the Radio Times have been a key part of home life for a whole CENTURY?!

"Surprising because it just always feels – and is! – so very much at the heart of the matter, setting us up, every week.

"So I couldn't be happier: Radio Times in hand – plus of course, cups of tea all round... We are all so proud of this mug."

