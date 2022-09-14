BBC to provide dedicated stream of Queen lying in state

The broadcaster declared that the stream is intended for those who want to pay their respects, but who cannot come to London or are physically unable to queue – enabling them to join the vigil virtually.

The BBC has confirmed that it will provide a dedicated stream of Her Majesty The Queen lying in state.

The service will be available on the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app, BBC iPlayer, BBC Parliament, and the red button from 5pm today (Wednesday 14th September) until the late monarch's funeral on Monday 19th September.

The Queen's coffin was transported to London yesterday and will lie in state at Westminster Hall, following a ceremonial procession through Central London from its current resting place at Buckingham Palace today.

During that time, it is expected that hundreds of thousands of people will visit to pay their respects – with thousands of mourners having already queued up along the banks of the river Thames.

Live coverage of the ceremonial procession through London is airing on BBC One this afternoon, from 1pm until 4:30pm.

A description of the coverage reads: "HM the King and members of the royal family will take part in the procession as the cortège makes its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

"Later in the afternoon the doors of Westminster Hall will open for the first members of the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II."

The Queen's funeral will be the first at Westminster Abbey since the 18th century, and will be televised on BBC One. It is expected to begin at 11am.

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday 8th September after a 70-year reign, making her the longest-ruling monarch in UK history. Tributes from across the world poured in following the sad news, including from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, David Beckham and many more.

