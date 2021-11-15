One Lane Bridge: the unmissable crime drama returns with an explosive second series

As the chilly winter nights draw in, you’ll likely be spending many of your evenings cosied up on the sofa with your favourite shows for company. And if it’s edge-of-your-seat viewing you’re after, it doesn’t get much better than Acorn TV’s One Lane Bridge.

Advertisement

Set against the majestic beauty of Queensland, New Zealand, this thrilling detective drama is back for a second series – and it’s safe to say ambitious detective Ariki Davis’s troubles are far from over.

Despite having already saved one life on One Lane Bridge, an infamous landmark that’s been a locus of unexplained events, Davis is forced to use his spiritual gifts once again when his rescue triggers a chain of events that uncovers long-buried secrets and claims the life of somebody close.

And tensions are only heightened when the city becomes a political hotbed of water rights, which are key to unlocking a multi-million-dollar property development. As passionate young eco-activists go to war with the business elite, the murder case soon builds to a deadly and disturbing climax.

Enjoy great shows from Britain and beyond

Discover unbeatable Acorn TV Original Series like the colourful crime drama Queens of Mystery, returning for a second series from November 29th, where one young policewoman’s investigations are both aided – and interrupted – by her three crime-writing aunts. Acorn TV is also home to top international shows, including The Sounds, a compelling crime thriller that twists and turns its way to a shocking conclusion. Closer to home you’ll discover the drama continues with Kerry Godliman in Whitstable Pearl, Adrian Dunbar in Blood, and to lighten the drama, Ashley Jensen stars as PI Agatha Raisin for more murder, mystery and mayhem in the Cotswolds. And when you’ve caught up on all your favourites, you can discover new ones with the fresh releases that land on the service every single week.

Whatever you choose to watch, you’ll get to enjoy exciting and award-winning dramas without interruption, as the service is completely advert free. Plus, with Acorn TV’s free trial, your first 30 days won’t cost you a penny. After that, it’s just £4.99 a month or £49.99 for a whole year with no contract obligations.

Series 2 of One Lane Bridge is available now on Acorn TV.

Advertisement

For more information about the streaming service, visit acorn.tv or download the Acorn TV app on your favourite device to start your 30-day free trial.