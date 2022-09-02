Minecraft and Blue Peter announce competition with incredible prize

The contest will ask children to build what Blue Peter represents to them either "now, or in the future", while thinking about sustainability, creating an inclusive and welcoming community, and of course adding a sense of fun.

The BBC's long-running children's show Blue Peter has announced that it's teaming up with Minecraft Education for a brand new competition called Create Something Great.

The winner will receive a money-can't-buy VIP tour of Minecraft HQ in Stockholm, where they will get to go behind-the-scenes at the company, meet the team and find out what it takes to be a software developer. There will also be an opportunity to play in the Blue Peter world they have devised. Additionally, 30 runners-up will receive an Orange Blue Peter badge.

The competition was launched live on today's Blue Peter on CBBC by YouTube creator Smallish Beans, who has subsequently said: "Sandbox games are great for letting peoples creativity shine and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fun ideas people will come up with. Good luck to everyone as it's a great prize!"

Blue Peter Studio in Minecraft. BBC/Minecraft

Minecraft is the sandbox game which allows users to explore and create within the virtual world. As part of the competition, kids will be able to view a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Blue Peter studio, which will include the set, lights, cameras, production gallery, and artwork previously sent in by young viewers.

They will also get to meet the presenting team as 3D creations in the game, including Mwaksy, Richie and Henry the Blue Peter dog.

Mwaksy said: "I’m so excited to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip for a VIP tour of one of the world’s most popular gaming studios with our competition winner.

"This really is an awesome opportunity, so get creative and let us know what Blue Peter would look like if it wasn’t a programme, but a place. We want you to show us what Blue Peter means to you and I’m so looking forward to seeing your fabulous ideas!"

How to enter the competition

The competition is open to UK residents aged between 6 and 15 years of age. Entrants can either built their world within the game or submit their design on paper and create a guided tour to explain the concept.

The competition closes on 2nd November 2022 at 5pm, with the winner then being announced on Blue Peter in early 2023.

You can find out more about making your entry, the competition rules and more on the Blue Peter website here.

