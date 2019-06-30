The Killers elevate a crowd-pleasing Glastonbury set with some surprise guests
Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr joined the indie band on stage - watch excerpts from their performances here
The headliners at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage delivered for the second night running as The Killers played a set that ticked every box for their fans – including some they didn't even know they had.
While they couldn't hope to match the power or significance of Stormzy's stunning Friday night performance, the Brandon-Flowers fronted indie band gave their audience a string of crowd-pleasing hits ending, of course, with a rendition of Mr Brightside that everyone joined in with.
But in an otherwise predictable set it was the two tracks before that closing number that brought the surprises – in the form of some very familiar guest artists.
First up, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys joined Flowers and co on stage, for renditions of their 1987 cover version hit You Were Always On My Mind, and Human.
They then swapped out for The Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr, who played This Charming Man as the dapper Flowers sang.
And then it was time for the inevitable sing-along finale, The Killers' 2003 smash hit Mr Brightside. Job done.
Here's a look at the full setlist, which you can watch on BBC iPlayer now.
The Killers Glastonbury 2019 full song setlist
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
The Way It Was
Shot at the Night
The Man
Smile Like You Mean It
For Reasons Unknown
Human
Bling (Confession of a King)
Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll
A Dustland Fairytale
Runaways
Read My Mind
All These Things That I've Done
When You Were Young
Encore
You Were Always on My Mind (with Pet Shop Boys)
Human (with Pet Shop Boys)
This Charming Man (with Johnny Marr)
Mr Brightside