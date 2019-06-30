But in an otherwise predictable set it was the two tracks before that closing number that brought the surprises – in the form of some very familiar guest artists.

First up, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys joined Flowers and co on stage, for renditions of their 1987 cover version hit You Were Always On My Mind, and Human.

They then swapped out for The Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr, who played This Charming Man as the dapper Flowers sang.

And then it was time for the inevitable sing-along finale, The Killers' 2003 smash hit Mr Brightside. Job done.

Here's a look at the full setlist, which you can watch on BBC iPlayer now.

The Killers Glastonbury 2019 full song setlist

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

The Way It Was

Shot at the Night

The Man

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown

Human

Bling (Confession of a King)

Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Encore

You Were Always on My Mind (with Pet Shop Boys)

Human (with Pet Shop Boys)

This Charming Man (with Johnny Marr)

Mr Brightside