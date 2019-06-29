Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Stormzy blows Glastonbury and Britain away with stunning headline performance

Stormzy blows Glastonbury and Britain away with stunning headline performance

History was made as the grime artist wove political commentary, black history and ballet into a rampant and captivating set on the Pyramid Stage

Stormzy at Glastonbury

Taking to the stage in a Union Jack stab vest, Stormzy kicked off a powerful and gripping performance on Friday night as he became the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury in its 49-year history.

Advertisement

Rampant grime tracks were interlaced with political messages, lessons about black history and changes of pace when a black ballet troupe came on, a gospel choir sang and the words of Labour MP David Lammy were used to highlight injustices in the UK’s social and justice systems.

The audience in front of the Pyramid Stage – and in front of their TVs – were blown away…

They were moved by an unexpected performance from the Ballet Black troupe, and the reminder of a history of inequality that came with it…

The message around youth knife crime behind Stormzy’s Union Jack stab vest was clear too…

**Warning: the following tweets contain swearing**

As were his views on the government and would-be prime minister Boris Johnson…

He made fans proud and he also introduced grime music to a whole new generation – the middle-aged…

Advertisement

To sum up…

Watch Stormzy’s Glastonbury performance on BBC iPlayer now

Tags

All about Glastonbury 2019

Stormy (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Robert Smith of The Cure

Sound of summer How to watch and listen to Glastonbury 2019

Stormzy in Noughts + Crosses (BBC Pictures)

Stormzy joins cast of BBC1 drama Noughts + Crosses

140926.2a4f9467-4e79-44b1-8952-dc4fc741d7e6

Stormzy and Gareth Malone appear on Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single

Chris and Kem Love Island

Will Love Island’s Chris and Kem team up with Stormzy at V Festival?