Stormzy blows Glastonbury and Britain away with stunning headline performance

Taking to the stage in a Union Jack stab vest, Stormzy kicked off a powerful and gripping performance on Friday night as he became the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury in its 49-year history.

Rampant grime tracks were interlaced with political messages, lessons about black history and changes of pace when a black ballet troupe came on, a gospel choir sang and the words of Labour MP David Lammy were used to highlight injustices in the UK’s social and justice systems.

The audience in front of the Pyramid Stage – and in front of their TVs – were blown away…

This is unreal. Talk about smashing it 👊👊 #Stormzy #glastonbury19 — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) June 28, 2019

Off to work for the 6th, very long day in a row and all I can think about is just how brilliant Stormzy was last night.

Humbling and inspirational . #stormzy — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) June 29, 2019

I may be old but I recognize a performance when I see one…….. Incredible !! #Glastonbury2019#Stormzy pic.twitter.com/sgVCwGhBdg — Ian Jones (@ian_jones33) June 29, 2019

They were moved by an unexpected performance from the Ballet Black troupe, and the reminder of a history of inequality that came with it…

Absolutely loving the ballet dancers. As well as the explanation of the ballet shoes which was a newspaper story I saw in the Washington Post earlier this year. What an absolute legend #Stormzy is — Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) June 28, 2019

The message around youth knife crime behind Stormzy’s Union Jack stab vest was clear too…

Stab vest with the Union Jack painted on. You knew he wasn't going to waste this opportunity to make an important statement 👏 #Stormzy #Glastonbury — Becki (@knutsloony) June 28, 2019

Stormzy killing it at Glastonbury , Union Jack Stab proof vest 👍 what a message that is #stormzy — Steve Carroll (@stevecarroll007) June 28, 2019

Now thats how to use your platform at Glastonbury 🙌 union jack stab vest, justice system inequality, boris digs and criticism of the handling of Grenfell. #Stormzy #merky #glastonburyfestival2019 pic.twitter.com/vJsz27cnZQ — Jodie Criddle (@JodieCriddle) June 28, 2019

**Warning: the following tweets contain swearing**

As were his views on the government and would-be prime minister Boris Johnson…

I could never die, I'm Chuck Norris

Fuck the government and fuck Boris#Stormzy – VOSSI BOP

😂😭🤣

pic.twitter.com/LZpqYTtHPJ — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 28, 2019

Stormzy has just got around 200,000 people screaming “Fuck the Government, Fuck Boris”, which by my calculations is around 50,000 more people than will get the opportunity to elect him. pic.twitter.com/YJvCDeofyF — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) June 28, 2019

#Stormzy for prime minister 🤟🏼 — Quirky Jedi Batman Bob (@QuirkyBeard) June 28, 2019

He made fans proud and he also introduced grime music to a whole new generation – the middle-aged…

#Stormzy I’m a 52 year old grumpy white man.Glasto – wow!! Felt like watching poetry – wasn’t aimed at me (good!) and I understood only some if it but just beautiful. Stormzy you are an asset to this country. If toy were my son I’d be dead proud of you !!What an inspiration!! — BrenF (@brenfahey) June 28, 2019

Isn't #Glastonbury2019 all about catching acts that aren't normally your thing and being pleasantly surprised, I'm a 56 Yr old indie/folk fan sitting here loving #stormzy — judith byrne (@thoughtfox) June 28, 2019

Sometimes the future’s not at all what we expected, or predicted. But it’s alright. #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/aX5x62Y1ZN — Ben Terrett (@benterrett) June 28, 2019

To sum up…