The Witcher announces new cast and characters for season 3

Among the cast members joining the fantasy series are Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), and Robbie Amell, who plays the lead in sci-fi series Upload .

Netflix has confirmed the addition of four new characters and cast members ahead of The Witcher season 3.

Also joining The Witcher cast, led by Henry Cavill in the title role, are Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!, Fleabag) and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad).

Amell will play Gallatin, described as a "born fighter" who "leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard.

"Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power," Netflix says.

Robbie Amell in Amazon Prime's Upload

Zhang will play Milva, a human huntress adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, while Skinner (best known for playing Phoebe Waller-Bridge's soppy ex-boyfriend in Fleabag) will play "royal playboy" Prince Radovid.

The prince is the younger brother to King Vizimir who "finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence".

"With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt."

Finally, Elwin will play a "member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves".

The Witcher season 2 is now available on Netflix. The release date for season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

