The Witcher season 2 trailer sees Geralt training Princess Cirilla as Netflix confirms release date

The release date for the second season of Netflix fantasy hit The Witcher has finally been confirmed and fans don’t have too much longer to wait until they can finally be reunited with Geralt of Rivia and co.

Advertisement

It was announced as part of the first-ever WitcherCon that the series will arrive on the streamer on 17th December 2021, roughly two years after the first season debuted and significantly later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have also been treated to a first look at the upcoming run with a brand new teaser trailer, which sees Geralt (Henry Cavill) protecting Princess Cirilla of Cintra’s (Freya Allan) as they embark on a vital journey.

Throughout the trailer, we see Geralt training the princess up as they arrive at a new base in Kaer Morhen, a huge fortification that will be very familiar to fans of The Witcher games and books.

The trailer starts with Ciri asking Geralt, “I’m your Destiny?” before he replies, “You’re much more than that, Cirilla.”

Later she confesses, “Sometimes I feel so afraid, I feel like I could burn the whole world,” and is told by Geralt, “Facing your fear is not easy, but I am here for you.”

He then gives her some important advice: “When I say run, you run. When I say hide, you hide. Destiny has said that the world outside these walls is a dangerous place, but you can find power and purpose where it’s safe.”

At the very end of the teaser, we hear an ominous voice asking Geralt, “What if your princess is more than you bargained for?” before we are given a brief glimpse of Yennefer, who has survived the ordeals of series one.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The series wrapped production back in April 2021, with filming spanning “15 UK locations with 89 cast members, approximately 1,200 crew members, and a whole lot of new monsters”, according to Netflix.

Advertisement

Several new faces have joined the cast including The Bridge and Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju, and, as with the first run, the series will be based partly on tales from short story collections The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny, while it will also touch on events from Blood of Elves – the first book in Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher saga.