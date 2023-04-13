Although few details have been revealed about the show so far, franchise creator James Wan – who also directed the first two film instalments – said that it would "continue the story established in the feature films".

A TV series set in the Conjuring universe has been confirmed for Max – the new streaming service formed from a merger between HBO Max and discovery+.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series is being developed by DC Studios co-chairperson and CEO Peter Safran, who has served as a producer on every entry in the Conjuring franchise so far.

Since the first film was released a decade ago, The Conjuring has become a major horror franchise with seven films having been released so far. This includes three films in the main series and various spin-offs focusing on the creepy doll Anabelle.

Read more:

Another film is set to arrive later this year in the shape of The Nun 2 – which follows on from 2018's The Nun – while a fourth film in the main series has also been confirmed.

It is not clear if the new series will focus on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) or whether the focus will be on brand new characters, but we'll report further developments when any more announcements are made.

Back in 2021, Safran said that there were "some more long-form stories that would be better told over eight episodes or eight hours as opposed to just a two-hour movie".

Check out our guide for how to watch The Conjuring films in order, and you can rent or buy the films on Amazon.

Visit our Film hub for more news and features, and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.