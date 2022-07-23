The show has a large ensemble cast comprised of both unknowns and familiar faces, including Morfydd Clark (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Undoing) and British comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry.

Amazon's Prime Video has dropped a brand new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at San Diego Comic-Con, giving a closer look at the action-packed fantasy epic inspired by the world of JRR Tolkien.

The new clip gives us our first look at Henry in character as Sadoc Burrows, an elder of the Harfoot people, who are a subspecies of the Hobbits that are synonymous with the Lord of the Rings franchise.

He warns that "the skies are strange" as the trailer sets up a brewing conflict with terrifying baddie Sauron, which could well consume all of Middle-Earth. Watch the new trailer below:

Besides Henry's debut, there's plenty more more to mull over from the new trailer, which shows off the stunning visual effects indicative of the fantasy drama's whopping $250 million budget.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, executive producer JD Payne described the central themes of the show as "timely for not just our culture or any other culture around the world".

He added: “[It's] a deeply painful story, but something we might learn from."

The trailer ends with a sinister voice proclaiming "you have been told many lies of Middle-Earth", as Córdova's elf warrior Arondir is snatched away into the darkness by some unseen force.

In a post-title-card sting, we also get a glimpse of a fearsome Balrog, which should assure viewers there will be enough familiar Lord of the Rings elements present despite the show's setting thousands of years before the original trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see whats on tonight.

