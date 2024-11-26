Reddick originated the role but sadly passed away aged 60 in January, shortly after production wrapped on season 1 in 2023, making the series his last television appearance.

On the announcement of Vance joining the cast, the actor said: "I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians!

“There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series."

He went on: "I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug."

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan, who co-created the series, said: "We are so excited and fortunate to have Courtney B Vance join us as the King of Olympus – it is truly a gift from the gods!"

Lance Reddick as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Co-showrunner and executive producer Dan Shotz also said of Vance's casting: "The day we lost Lance Reddick, we lost an icon. Getting to work with this fierce and gentle talent in one of his last roles as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians was truly awe-inspiring. I felt so fortunate to watch this man stand tall on Mt. Olympus, but more importantly I felt lucky to be able to call him a friend.

"Finding someone to step into this role going forward was not an easy task, but when icon Courtney B Vance answered the call, we knew the Gods were listening. This legend of cinema not only wanted to honour the books, but wanted to honour Lance’s legacy. We can’t wait for you all to see him take the throne."

After the news of Reddick's passing, producer Jon Steinberg said that the team behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians weren't ready to discuss recasting Reddick back in February.

"There’s also just a little bit of denial, I think," he said. "That’s something that we’re gonna have to deal with. But we’re incredibly grateful for this character that he helped build and the presence that he created. I do not envy whoever has to step into his shoes."

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on Riordan's second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters.

According to the official synopsis for the new season, Percy "returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

"Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney Plus.

