We already knew Arcane had been worked on for a long time, but hearing Linke's words on why they want to cover stories of different characters from the popular MOBA's world comes as no surprise.

"When you work on something for nine years, it's pretty normal and pretty expected that you're gonna have ideas for other stories," says Linke.

"There's many characters we all, I mean, like every League player, if you played the game [for] 14-15 years, you're gonna have your phases where you fall in love for with a certain champion, and for us, we can just look back 'oh, which one would be cool for us to tell a story?', so we're really going wide."

This is not only good news for LoL players who want to see more of their favourite characters being brought to life by the Arcane team, but those who don't play the game as well, since it gives newcomers the chance to see more from the Riot Games' MOBA world of Runeterra.

While the new show has been in development for a year so far, we're still far off from seeing the next chapter of Arcane's universe.

After all, Arcane season 1 took six years to create, followed by the three years it took to finish season 2, meaning the next League of Legends show could be released anywhere between 2027 and 2029.

Even then, the shorter end of that wait is only if they're able to build off the work the animation team's already done on Arcane to streamline the process.

That said, Arcane's $250 million budget and years of production time were well-spent for Netflix, given its critical and viewership success, topping the charts as shown via statistical sites like Flix Patrol.

If Arcane's studio, Fortiche, needs the same type of turnaround and budget again to replicate those same achievements by perfecting the animation and voice talent, it's easy to speculate Netflix will give them as much same as needed.

