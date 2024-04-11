For those wondering about the true crime case that ultimately became what Simpson was most known for, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story details the murder case, trial and the path to his acquittal.

Featuring many familiar faces including Sterling K Brown, Sarah Paulson and David Schwimmer, the series was the first season in the American Crime Story anthology series developed by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Want to know how to watch it for yourself? Read on to find out.

How to watch The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

All 10 episodes of The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story are available to stream on Disney Plus.

For those without a Disney Plus subscription, the series is available to purchase and watch on Prime Video, Google and Apple TV+ with prices starting from £1.89.

What is The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story about?

The general premise of the series is to "focus on epic events in America's history", with the first season covering the trial of OJ Simpson as he stood accused of the murders of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Across the 10 episodes, the series takes us behind-the-scenes of the case on both sides of the trial as we follow Simpson's defence team (known as his 'Dream Team'), which was led by Robert Shapiro, played in the series by John Travolta.

On the other side of the trial, we follow the prosecution which is led by Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) and Christopher Darden (Sterling K Brown) as they seek to uncover gaps in the case to get Simpson convicted of the murders.

The series was based on the book The Run of His Life: The People v OJ Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin and initially premiered in February 2016, going on to receive widespread critical acclaim for its handling of the case, the well-known actors who starred as real-life figures in the case and its chronology of history.

In fact, the season won eight Emmys, two Golden Globes and four Critics' Choice Television Awards, among others. Paulson, who starred as Clark, won six awards for her portrayal of the lead prosecutor.

Is there a trailer for The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story?

There is and you can watch it below.

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story is available to stream on Disney Plus

