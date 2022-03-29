Or at least that seems to be the case in new Disney Plus drama Moon Knight , with series star May Calamawy claiming that post-production changes mean that she and her co-stars were in the dark about what would happen in later episodes.

Ever wondered how the cast of big Marvel projects manage to keep so many secrets? Well, we might have a new explanation – the actors involved don’t know much more than the audience watching at home.

“You know what's interesting is I haven't seen the episodes,” Calamawy told RadioTimes.com when asked how she thought audiences would react to the series as a whole. “And from when we filmed and how the scripts were, I heard a lot had changed.

“So I can't even... I don't even know.”

Of course, this could just be a cheeky dodge to avoid giving anything away – but on the other hand, Marvel has a history of making extensive changes to its projects after filming, and Moon Knight is unpredictable and mind-melting enough to back up her comments anyway.

Starring Oscar Isaac as a troubled ex-mercenary caught up in the grand schemes of Egyptian Gods, Moon Knight features Isaac in multiple roles as the splintered identities of the lead character, who have to work together to fight a nefarious villain (played by Ethan Hawke) and save the world.

“It’s talking about mental illness not just as this dark horrible cloud but as trauma and what the brain does, what a human being can do in order to survive that at a very young age,” Isaac told us.

“And to get through it is so wild and incredible and also very dark and horrible but also incredibly beautiful as well.”

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight (Disney)

“His hero's journey is one of self healing,” Hawke added. “And usually hero's journeys are about power over other people and power over the self.

“The idea that there's things to be learned from mental illness is a really interesting idea. And that's part of the journey that makes [Moon Knight] so original I think.”

Altogether, it sounds like fans will be in for quite a ride as Moon Knight plays out over the coming weeks. As for where it’s all headed, well, we’ll have to wait for any real answers – but from the sounds of it, so will the actors themselves. At least we’re in good company.

Moon Knight begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th March, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays

