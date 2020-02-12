A first official teaser for the series, also starring His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson, has also revealed when the show will launch on Netflix...

The Letter for the King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri (Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.

Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.

First-look images of Serkis in the series, appearing opposite his real-life daughter, have also been released.

The Letter for the King is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and also stars Thaddea Graham and Gijs Blom. The serie swas written by Will Davies (How To Train Your Dragon, Johnny English, Puss in Boots) who also serves as executive producer.