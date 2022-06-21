Hope is the daughter of characters Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, making her a 'tribrid' descended from witch, vampire and werewolf bloodlines, and in season 1 she begins attending Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted (first seen in The Vampire Diaries).

If you're a fan of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries and in search of your next weekend binge-watch, look no further than the spin-off series Legacies, starring returning character Hope Mikaelson (played by Danielle Rose Russell).

The official series synopsis reads: "Born into a rare supernatural bloodline, Hope Mikaelson attends a gifted private school to master her powers and control her evil impulses."

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Legacies in the UK.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you watch Legacies in the UK?

Unfortunately there's still no way to watch Legacies in the UK, but fingers crossed the series lands on Netflix UK soon.

US-based viewers can currently watch all three seasons of Legacies on Netflix, or else catch up on the first season on Amazon Prime Video.

There are currently four seasons of Legacies in total, all airing originally on The CW in the US.

Is there a trailer for Legacies?

Yes, you can watch the official trailer for Legacies season 1 here.

Legacies seasons 1-3 are are now available on Netflix for US-based viewers.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.