Isekai Cheat Magician season 2 release date: Characters, cast for English dub and latest news

Isekai – a fantasy subgenre in which the protagonist is transported to another world – is nothing new but is currently experiencing a boom in popularity, with Overlord and The Rising of the Shield Hero some of the hottest anime around.

As the title suggests, Isekai Cheat Magician very much falls into this subgenre, following high school students Taichi and Rin who are teleported to the land of Altia where they discover magic abilities.

A 12-episode first season has already been released, with plenty more source material available in the young adult novels the series is based on.

Curiously though despite airing in 2019, Isekai Cheat Magician was neither officially renewed or cancelled, leaving fans hopeful that surprise release was in store.

They might just be right, however – here’s everything we know about Isekai Cheat Magician season two.

Isekai Cheat Magician season 2 release date

Surprise! After a two year wait without a trailer, teaser or even an announcement that the show had been renewed, Isekai Cheat Magician season two began on Sunday 4th July 2021.

The 13th episode was released during a special marathon of the entire series that was broadcast on Japanese TV on 4th July, with the episode available for international viewers later that day.

It is then expected that the following episodes of season two will air weekly on Sundays, and will be available on Crunchyroll the same day as Japan for international viewers.

Isekai Cheat Magician characters: who voices them in English dub?

There may be a bit more of a wait for the English dub, but thanks to Crunchyroll’s work on season one we already know who will make up the English voice cast.

Taichi Nishimura

The series protagonist, 15-year-old schoolboy Taichi Nishimura has good reflexes but lacks ambition – until a magic circle transports him to Altia. After being saved from a vicious monster by adventurers and deciding to join them, Taichi realises he has tremendous magical abilities, and is a rare Unique Magician who can tap into elemental forces without a spell.

As his power levels are far above most opponents, Taichi conders himself a “cheat” magician – hence the title of the series.

Who voices Taichi? Taichi is voiced by Griffin Puata, a prolific voice actor you may recognise as Louis from Beastars and Ganke Lee from the videogame Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Rin Azuma

Rin Azuma is Taichi’s long-time childhood friend who secretly harbours a crush on him. Once transported to Altia, Rin too gains magical powers – becoming a Quad Magician with the power to wield the four elemental forces. Rin is not quite as powerful as Taichi, but is able to apply her physics knowledge to spells to give her an edge.

Who voices Rin? Taichi’s best friend Rin is played by Lizzie Freeman, another anime veteran best known as Trich in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Yanfei in Genshin Impact.

Lemia Santacru

A master Triple magician, Lemia Santacru is known all through the kingdom due to her magical prowess over the elements of Fire, Water and Wind. Known as the Mage of Fallen Leaves, Lemia previously taught Muller magic and later agrees to mentor Taichi and Rin also.

Who voices Lemia? Tara Sands plays Lemia, a voice actress best known for voicing Mokuba in Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon such as Bulbasaur in the long-running videogame anime.

Muller

An elf swordsman and former apprentice of Lemia, Dual Magician Muller can wield the magical elements of Fire and Earth. Known as the Golden SwordsWoman for her blade skills, Muller soon becomes fast friends with Rin.

Who voices Muller? Genshin Impact and Beyblade actress Laura Stahl voices Dual Magician Muller.

Aerial

Taichi’s speciality magic is being a Summoner, which allows him to call upon elemental spirits – and Aerial is the very first spirit he summons. The Queen of Wind, Aerial soon bonds with Taichi, but as his power grows Aerial’s true identity soon becomes apparent…

Who voices Aerial? Tara Sands pulls double duty playing both wind spirit Aerial and mentor Lemia.

Anastasia

Initially an enemy of Taichi and Rin, assassin Anastasia attacked the two friends but was soon overwhelmed and captured. When Taichi spares her life she renounces her profession and joins the Adventurers Guild, eventually gaining feelings for the Cheat Magician.

Who voices Anastasia? Anastasia is voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris, best known for lending her voice to Mona in the videogame Persona 5 and Nami in League of Legends.

How to watch Isekai Cheat Magician

Isekai Cheat Magician is available to watch on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

International fans can watch new episodes the same day they air in Japan, with subtitled episodes available on the service shortly after Japanese TV transmission.

However, an English dub of season two will not be available until later on – the dub of season one was not available on Crunchyroll until several weeks after the finale had aired.

Isekai Cheat Magician is available to stream on Crunchyroll.