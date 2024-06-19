Although it's yet to be revealed exactly how her story will unfold in the second season of the hit HBO fantasy series, we do know that Lady Jeyne is an integral figure in George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.

We've known for a while now that the character would be making an appearance in season 2, and with Lady Jeyne set to appear more throughout the season, all eyes will be on the new addition to see just how she'll slot into the Greens vs Blacks drama.

But who exactly is Lady Jeyne Arryn and who plays her in House of the Dragon? Read on to find out.

Who is Lady Jeyne Arryn in House of the Dragon?

It's safe to say that Lady Jeyne plays an important role in the impending civil war, better known as Dance of the Dragons. Of course, it's all about the Blacks (who are led by Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen) versus the Greens (supporters of Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower and her son, Aegon) right now as the bloody war creeps up on us all.

With battle lines being well and truly drawn, each side is intent on winning powerful allies and one of Rhaenyra's is Lady Jeyne, whose house of Arryn was alluded to in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale.

At the painted table, Rhaenyra says that her "lady mother was an Arryn". Of course, Rhaenyra's mother was Queen Aemma Arryn, who is played by Sian Brooke in the series, and died tragically during childbirth at the start of season 1.

Despite not being the biggest fan of Daemon's (Matt Smith), Lady Jeyne agrees to support the Blacks because Rhaenyra's own mother belonged to House Arryn. In return for her loyalty and allyship, Lady Jeyne requests for the Blacks to give her a dragon who can guard The Vale and protect her from the Greens. This is a promise that is later upheld during the Dance of the Dragons.

While we don't see Lady Jeyne in season 1, she is mentioned a couple of times but now, she's set to play a pivotal role in the new season of House of the Dragon.

A few years older than Rhaenyra, Lady Jeyne became ruler of The Vale at a very young age and assumed total power when she came of age. Understandably, her and Rhaenyra are set to have quite a lot in common due to being some of the only ruling women in Westeros and similarly experiencing male family members trying to usurp their power.

Who plays Lady Jeyne Arryn in House of the Dragon?

Amanda Collin. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Amanda Collin plays Lady Jeyne Arryn in House of the Dragon season 2.

The 38-year-old Danish actress is best known for her roles in films such as A Terrible Woman, Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith and The Promised Land.

In terms of TV, Collin is known for her roles as Charlotte in Splitting Up Together and in HBO Max sci-fi Raised By Wolves as Mother. In fact, Collin starred opposite fellow House of the Dragon season 2 newcomer Abubakar Salim, who starred as Father in the android-centred series.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Lady Jeyne Arryn in the book Fire & Blood?

In Fire & Blood, Lady Jeyne is an important ally to the Blacks and uses her own ships and armies to fight for Rhaenyra's cause, only further highlighting her undivided loyalty when it comes to defending Rhaenyra.

In the novel, Lady Jeyne is one of only a few characters who survive the Dance of the Dragons and she goes onto serve Rhaenyra's son Aegon (the younger, not to be confused with King Aegon II Targaryen played by Tom Glynn-Carney). He is crowned King after the war and so Lady Jeyne eventually becomes one of King Aegon III's seven regents.

Sadly, Lady Jeyne dies soon after in the novel after contracting a cold just three years after the tumultuous civil war.

