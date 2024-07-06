House of the Dragon's "new character" praised by George RR Martin
"I wish I’d thought of that."
While George RR Martin is "not usually a fan" of screenwriters adding characters when "adapting a story", a new addition in the second season of House of the Dragon has his approval.
Writing on his blog, the Song of Ice and Fire author praised the introduction of a small dog, which he described as "brilliant".
"I was prepared to hate Cheese (Mark Stobbart), but I hated him even more when he kicked that dog," said Martin.
"And later, when the dog sat at his feet, gazing up… that damn near broke my heart. Such a little thing… such a little dog… but his presence, the few short moments he was on screen, gave the rat catcher so much humanity."
He added: "Human beings are such complex creatures. The silent presence of that dog reminded us that even the worst of men, the vile and the venal, can love and be loved."
Martin went on to say that he wished he'd thought of the dog.
"I didn't, but someone else did," he said. "I am glad of that."
The Game of Thrones spin-off, which explores the battle for the Iron Throne raging within House Targaryen, delivered an unsettling development in its latest episode when viewers were given a glimpse inside Daemon's troubled mind.
Milly Alcock returned as young Rhaenyra, who could be seen stitching up Jaehaerys after he was decapitated by Blood and Cheese in episode 1.
While Daemon has always been an unnerving character, his inner turmoil suggests he's heading down an even darker path.
Elsewhere in the episode, after Rhaenys urged Rhaenyra to talk to Alicent in the hope of avoiding war, the two women finally met.
But while the latter came to understand that she was wrong about the identity of the true heir to the throne, she no longer believes that peace is possible.
