Throughout the past two episodes, Daemon has single-handedly wreaked havoc in his quest for revenge against Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), causing the murder of Aegon Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) young son and proving he's more of a liability to the Blacks than Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) could have imagined.

But now, in a surprising change from George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood, we see inside the depths of Daemon's tormented mind with a shocking and powerful return to the show for Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra.

In one of the series's most jaw-dropping moments yet, Daemon imagines a young Rhaenyra stitching up Jaehaerys after he was decapitated by Blood and Cheese in episode 1, giving us an insight into just how troubled Daemon has become.

More like this

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 recap

Key moments

Rhaenys urges Rhaenyra to talk to Alicent in an attempt to avoid war

Ser Criston Cole, Gwayne Hightower and co begin their journey to Harrenhal

Daemon flies to Harrenhal and his torment begins

We meet new characters including Ser Simon Strong, Ser Gwayne Hightower and Ulf White - who's set to be very important

Rhaenyra and Alicent finally reunite and, while Alicent realises she was wrong about Viserys changing his mind about his heir, she refuses to believe that peace is possible

So, let's break it all down...

Daemon Targaryen's torment

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

After his bust-up with Rhaneyra in episode 2, Daemon needs to pull his weight, flying to a dilapidated Harrenhal. He crashes in, dramatically claiming the place, before being told he's actually welcome there and Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) pledges fealty to Rhaenyra. All in all, he's doing a bit too much. But we soon find out why.

Over supper, Daemon is paranoid, convinced he'll be poisoned. During the night, he hears noises and and investigates, only to find a woman humming to herself over needlework.

However, when she turns around, we see it's Alcock as young Rhaenyra, and the needlework is actually a gruesome sight - her stitching up young Jaehaerys, quite literally attempting to clear up the mess Daemon has made.

"Always coming and going, aren't you?" she says. "And I have to clean up afterwards."

He's then told, "You will die in this place," as he returns to his reality.

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

It's an incredibly powerful moment for Daemon, as the character, previously an ice-cold killer, is now wracked with guilt about the mess he's made. From a confident warrior to a paranoid and insecure member of the Blacks, it seems we're about to see more into Daemon's mind than we ever have before.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about that disturbing storyline, showrunner Ryan Condal said: "I warned [Matt] early on, 'You did such a great job in season 1, now we're gonna throw a lot at you and really challenge your range as an actor, and also what makes Daemon as a character.'

"I think Daemon is the character a lot of people hook into with this series, because it's the sort of stereotypical heroic male lead. And we wanted to kind of turn that on its ear, beginning with episode 1 of season 1 and carrying all the way through the rest of his arc through the series."

The brink of war

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Theo Whiteman/HBO

The impact of the Dance of Dragons is being felt across Westeros, leaving more and more violence in its wake. In a fierce moment talking to his mother, Jace (Harry Collett) warns Rhaenyra about those who sent Ser Arryk to kill her.

But, being the voice of reason, Rhaenys (Eve Best) counsels Rhaenyra, warning her that soon war will be waged and no one will even remember the reason why - whether it was Aemond killing Luke, Luke taking Aemond's eye, the murder of Jaehaerys, or something completely different.

In a crucial moment, and giving some major tough love, she urges Rhaenyra to reason with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). It's a hugely important moment, setting us up for a reunion that will dictate the future of the Targaryen dynasty. Can war actually be avoided? Rhaenyra dismisses her words of advice - but not for long.

The Greens are also wary of war (other than Aegon, who seemingly wants to slash down every man in his path). As we see at the beginning of the episode, House Bracken (Team Green) attacked the Blackwoods (Team Black), with both sides taking major losses - a clear sign of what is to come if war continues.

Ser Criston declares that they should take Harrenhal, with Alicent warning him that that he too few men. But Aegon wants war, and seemingly war is what he'll get as he unconvincingly declares: "I'm as fearsome as any of them."

Mysaria makes it clear that what allegiance she has is with Rhaenyra because she's been merciful. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra sends a reluctant Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) to accompany her youngest children on his journey to stay with Lady Jeyne Arryn.

Alicent's brother, Ser Gwayne Hightower, arrives - and he's less than impressed to find Criston Cole has replaced his father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand of the King. He joins Cole on his march.

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (left) and Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Theo Whiteman/HBO

During her small council, Rhaenyra has to discourage the use of dragons in the battle, and stop the lords from shipping her off as a "precaution". Speaking of being shipped off, the family see Rhaena and the children off with dragons Tyraxes and Stormcloud, and various dragon eggs.

Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) discourages Aegon from marching to war by telling him that there are rumours that his councillors urged him to go to war so that Alicent and Aemond could rule in his absence. Aegon makes it clear that he wants to keep Larys close as his Master of Whispers.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about that moment, Larys actor Needham said: "Larys is such a chameleon that I think he sees what people need in the moment and becomes that thing to get close to them, and I think in Aegon, he sees that Aegon needs to feel worthwhile, and he doesn’t feel respected and he doesn’t feel like he’s actually being listened to or treated with respect.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And that’s something that Larys recognises in himself and can actually genuinely sympathise and empathise with. So he's able to get close to him and be the support that he knows that he needs."

Aegon heads to a tavern where we meet an important new character, Ulf White (Tom Bennett), who claims he's the bastard son of Baelon the Brave and half-brother to Daemon Targaryen. It's a brief scene, cut short when Aegon arrives, but Ulf is about to become a lot more important if the book is anything to go by.

Aegon walks in on his brother with brothel madam Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard), taunting him about her.

Criston Cole, while riding with his men, suddenly realises they're exposed as the cloud cover parts - and sure enough, Baela flies overhead watching them. She swoops down, nearly catching them, and reports back to Rhaenyra.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower's reunion seals their fate

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Theo Whiteman/HBO

Rhaenyra approaches Mysaria, telling her she needs to talk to Alicent. While Mysaria initially attempts to discourage her, she tells her where she can find Alicent alone, and that she won't be discovered if she doesn't dress as a queen.

Rhaenyra ambushes her once-best-friend in the church - the very place she prayed for her son. While she's terrified at first, she speaks to her. She reminds Alicent of the tourney they watched together when they were young, reminding her of the bloodlust they saw on show and saying she doesn't believe Alicent has it in her.

She assures Alicent that Jaehaerys's murder was not her doing, but that Alicent's son has taken her rightful inheritance. Alicent promises that Viserys (Paddy Considine) changed his mind last minute about his heir.

Alicent repeats Viserys's final words to Rhaenyra - and it's here that she realises the misunderstanding, as she recalls her father's words about Aegon the Conquerer and the prince that was promised. She explains this to Alicent, who clearly realises the mistake as well in a heart-wrenching moment.

But Alicent rapidly makes her decision, telling Rhaenyra that there's been no mistake and that she must leave. In a tragic moment of realisation, Alicent decides there's no going back now. And so war rages on.

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.