The sixth episode of the series saw Prince Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) teased by his older brother Prince Aegon Targaryen (Ty Tennant) and nephews Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Leo Hart) and Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Harvey Sadler) as he is the only one of the four without a dragon of his own.

The latest instalment of House of the Dragon introduced us to a whole new generation of Targaryens.

After his dangerous encounter with a dragon in the Dragonpit of King’s Landing, a dishevelled Aemond paid a visit to his mother Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) who was spending time with her daughter Princess Helaena Targaryen (Evie Allen).

As Alicent questioned her second son about what had happened and showed her dislike for his obsession with obtaining a dragon of his own, Helaena held one of the insects from her collection and commented that he will have to “close an eye” to get one.

In isolation, this seems like a random comment from a slightly quirky character but it actually foreshadows an event in the book Fire & Blood which is sure to happen in the series very soon.

**Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon just foreshadowed a brutal book moment

The moment being teased here concerns Prince Aemond Targaryen as he does indeed lose an eye.

In Fire & Blood, the dragonless Prince Aemond approaches the largest living dragon in the world, Vhagar, on Driftmark following the death of its rider, Lady Laena Velaryon.

When Aemond attempts to mount Vhagar he is caught out by his young nephew Prince Joffrey Velaryon, the third son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Aemond proceeds to slap Joffrey when the child tries to stop him and pushes him into dragon faeces before then mounting Vhagar and flying upon her and landing.

Once landing on the ground, Aemond found himself confronted by Joffrey’s older brothers, Princes Jacaerys and Lucerys.

Aemond scrapped with the boys and even referred to them as “Strongs”, accusing them of being bastards from an affair between Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin Strong.

This prompted Jacaerys to erupt into anger and fight Aemond who eventually managed to beat his nephew violently.

In response, Lucerys brandished his dagger and struck Aemond, cutting out his eye in the process.

In the aftermath, a furious Alicent demanded that Lucerys have an eye cut out as a punishment but Aemond's father King Viserys refused.

Despite this, Aemond would go on to say he felt it was a fair price to pay to gain Vhagar.

Going by this trailer for episode 7, it looks like we could be seeing the series adapt this storyline very soon.

The next episode, titled Driftmark, will see the House Targaryen and House Velaryon gather to mourn Lady Laena Velaryon, whose death leaves her dragon Vhagar without a dragonrider.

It looks like Aemond's chance to fly has finally arrived.

