House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer features The Last Kingdom stars

The Game of Thrones prequel has already seen several time jumps as it chronicles the weakening House Targaryen, with major cast changes accompanying these leaps to keep the actors age appropriate.

Another round of recasts is sweeping through King's Landing in House of the Dragon episode 8, which sees new actors stepping into the Targaryen household – including two from The Last Kingdom .

Most recently, fan favourites Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were swapped out for Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, in the central roles of Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower respectively.

Next week, a raft of new faces will enter the fray, including Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon II Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen and Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen.

Mitchell and Saban will be well known to fans of sword-wielding medieval drama, having both featured in The Last Kingdom cast during the Netflix show's five-season run.

Mitchell played noble young knight Osferth, a friend to Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), while Saban joined in the final season as Lady Aethelflaed's rebellious daughter, Aelfwynn.

Given that The Last Kingdom debuted when the original Game of Thrones series was enjoying its glory days, perhaps intended to capitalise off its success, seeing the shows finally cross over in this way feels like things coming full circle.

Check out the House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer below to see Mitchell and Saban in action, as well as the rest of the star-studded House of the Dragon cast.

The trailer teases the return of Otto Hightower in the position of Hand to the King, as Corlys Velaryon (AKA the Sea Snake) suffers a terrible wound and the threat of war only grows stronger.

