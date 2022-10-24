Please note: this article contains discussion of abuse and grooming that some readers may find upsetting.

It's a hard truth, 'Rhaemon' fans, but House of the Dragon is truly admitting how toxic the marriage between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen is.

As one of the central relationships at the heart of the Game of Thrones prequel, we have followed the fiery connection between Rhaenyra (first played by Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) since the premiere episode, where it was made clear they have always been close since her childhood.

So, on top of being blood relatives, there's definitely the fact that Daemon groomed her. Let us not forget that charged placing of the necklace on Rhaenyra's neck by her uncle in the opening instalment, nor their sexual encounter in the fourth episode which Daemon aborted before telling his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine) that he hoped to marry his niece.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In fact, actor Emma D'Arcy who plays the adult Rhaenyra, described this as "essentially a grooming scenario" to The Independent, explaining: "The idea that a teenage girl is in any way able to consent to that sexual interaction is a mess. There is no way that power can be equally distributed in that relationship."

Of course, they are right.

Granted, Westeros has its own norms and customs, as do the Targaryens. Incest is not uncommon for those of the blood of Old Valyria, and age gaps and grooming are tragically common in the Seven Kingdoms, the latter especially mirroring the medieval norms of Western Europe that inspired the world created by author George RR Martin.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

However, the modern viewer can take a step back and see the dark reality of the relationship, regardless of the on-screen chemistry between actors Smith and D'Arcy, which was portrayed in quite a tender fashion in the consummation and marriage of the characters in the seventh episode.

Now, the series has brought the relationship of the characters crashing down to reality just in case viewers got too wrapped up in the romance.

The finale episode saw Rhaenyra show the restraint of her father Viserys in not wishing to start a war with the Hightowers and their chosen claimant of the Iron Throne, her half-brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

However, the warrior that is the daredevil Daemon Targaryen is not so keen to sit idly by as their enemies usurp the throne.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Yet, it is not until Rhaenyra begins to speak of the prophecies of Aegon the Conquerer, the Song of Ice and Fire and the Prince That Was Promised, that Daemon strikes out and begins to violently choke her, causing his wife to gasp for breath.

As Daemon makes clear that he wishes to show aggression and strength (in case you didn't get that already), he lets Rhaenyra go and she realises that Viserys never told him about the prophecy before his death and only she knew before he leaves her.

While this is a revelation in and of itself, this sequence also highlights the truth of Daemon and Rhaenyra - he is an abuser and she is his victim, albeit perhaps one who does not see herself as a victim.

The scene feels especially dark after the incredibly graphic birth of their stillborn third child earlier in the episode, meaning Rhaenyra is especially vulnerable. Of course, Daemon is grieving too, but his actions towards Rhaenyra are horrific.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

It shall be interesting to see how the show portrays their dynamic going ahead. The married couple share two children together - Aegon the Younger and Viserys - and have five children between them from their previous relationships.

More like this

As the season closes, it is Daemon who delivers the devastating news to his wife that her son Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) is dead - which causes her grief and fury. Will this bring the pair closer together or drive them further apart?

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the Victim Support website for support and information.

Read more:

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.