It was certainly worth the wait, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen taking on the roles of demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, who defy the agents of heaven and hell.

Celebrating five years since those first episodes hit screens, one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "5 YEARS SINCE GOOD OMENS S1 CAME OUT! Can I hear a wahoo?! :D <3".

Another said, "Good Omens first premiered on @PrimeVideo 5 years ago today," complete with a dancing GIF.

One more added: "Happy 5th Anniversary to the show #GoodOmens. This show honestly means the world to me."

Another went on to say: "Today marks 5 years since we met Michael and David's Aziraphale and Crowley. It's done more than change my life and I'm so [grateful] to it."

Season 3 is on its way, with Gaiman recently teasing what fans have got to look forward to after that bombshell end to season 2, which saw the angel and demon share a kiss before heartbreakingly parting ways.

"I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were," he told TV Insider in a recent interview, adding that Tennant had read the first three scripts and was "very excited" to know what happens next.

"It’s going to be fun," he added. "Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t.

"And it’s more like the high-paced, high-stakes madness of season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet season 2."

