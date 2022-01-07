Could A Discovery of Witches have a Gallowglass spin-off?

It’s fair to say that A Discovery of Witches star Steven Cree has some fondness for his character Gallowglass, joking more than once that fans will be crying out for a “Gallowglass spin-off” by the end of the fantasy drama’s third and final season.

But could such a thing actually happen? And would Cree return to play the character if it did? It turns out it’s more likely than you might think, with original A Discovery of Witches book author Deborah Harkness apparently at work on a novel about the character.

“Yeah, I would totally be open for that, if it ever happens,” Cree told RadioTimes.com.

“[Deborah] does have an idea for a Gallowglass book. She plans to write one. I think she’s written one about [Edward Bluemel’s character] Marcus, and maybe she’s writing something else right now. But she’s definitely planning to write a book about Gallowglass.”

Sky’s A Discovery of Witches has now adapted all three of Harkness’ original All Souls trilogy, with material from the ‘Marcus novel’ Time’s Convert slightly included in season two – so it’s certainly possible Bad Wolf Studios and Harkness could look to a future for the All Souls onscreen world exploring the supporting cast.

And clearly, they could do worse than to get Cree onboard, who remains committed to the vampire mercenary (and “cousin” to lead character Matthew, played by Matthew Goode) he’s played in seasons two and three.

“I love the character, and I think there’s so many cracking characters in A Discovery of Witches,” he told us. “And that’s a thing that’s hard as well, to service all of them equally [in the main series]. You just can’t. And I think there’s so much more to it.

“I mean, you can tell endless stories about Gallowglass. He’s been alive for eight centuries. And he’s such a great character.”

In other words, Cree is just about ready to sign up – with one caveat. In season three (and the book it’s based on) a significant storyline includes the revelation of Gallowglass’ tattoos. Cue a topless scene, months of working out for Cree and hours in the makeup chair, for an effect that could be less impressive in a few years time…

“I mean, if it was in 10 years’ time, I think I would have to get a body double, if there was ever a tattoo scene again,” Cree laughed.

“I don’t know if I could keep that up. Although with technology these days, they could just do some sort of deepfake thing or something.”

Certainly, in a world of vampires, witches and daemons anything is possible. Even age-defying muscle tone.

A Discovery of Witches begins on Sky Max at 9pm on Friday 7th January, and all episodes stream on NOW from the same day.