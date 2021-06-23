When is Fruits Basket season 3, episode 13 out?

Fruits Basket is nearing the end of its final season, and the penultimate episode was an emotional rollercoaster for fans as there was a touching moment for Yuki and Machi, and Tohru accepted a marriage proposal from Kyo who was finally free to look to the future.

We also got a glimpse of Tohru’s mother Kyoko’s final thoughts before she passed away. With not long to go before the last instalment, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the finale.

Fruits Basket season 3, episode 13 release date

Fruits Basket airs for the final time on Tuesday 29th June on Funimation.

Fruits Basket season 3 number of episodes

While the first two series consisted of 25 episodes each, Fruits Basket season 3 delivers a total of just 13 episodes. Occasionally a show can find itself with a shorter run in its final year, but if the story can be wrapped up with a satisfying conclusion in that timeframe, fans will surely not be disappointed.

What is Fruits Basket about?

The anime series was first broadcast in 2001, before being rebooted in 2019. Fruits Basket follows high school student Tohru Honda who is taken in by the Soma family after the loss of her mother. She discovers that almost every member of the family is cursed: 12 of them are possessed by the spirits of the Chinese zodiac.

They each turn into their zodiac animal when they are under stress, weak, embarrassed or hugged by someone of the opposite gender. Tohru promises to keep the Soma family’s secret, and their lives are improved by her presence. She sets out to break the curse, encountering vengeful spirits along the way.

Fruits Basket cast

Among the English speaking voices in the cast of Fruits Basket are Laura Bailey (known for her roles in the Spider-Man TV series and DuckTales) as Tohru. Eric Vale plays her classmate Yuki Soma – through whom she meets the extended family. Lydia Mackay voices Kyoko, Tohru’s late mother who appears to her via flashbacks throughout the series.

Jerry Jewell voices Kyo, while John Burgmeier and Mikaela Krantz play Shigure and Momiji Soma respectively. Rounding out the cast are Colleen Clinkenbeard (Akito) Kent Williams (Hatori) and Justin Cook (Hatsuharu).

Fruits Basket trailer

Back in March, Funimation released an official subbed version of the trailer ahead of its third season, which you can watch here:

Although we don’t have an English-speaking trailer, the site did release a dubbed clip of Kyo’s confession to Tohru in the most recent episode – seen below if you’re in need of a catch up:

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide, or our Fantasy hub for all the latest news and features.