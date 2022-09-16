Is Eve Best back as Farah Dowling for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

While lead character Bloom (Abigail Cowen) had been mistrustful of Dowling upon their first meeting, a fond friendship grew between them over the course of the season, which made this a devastating loss.

By far one of the most shocking moments in Fate: The Winx Saga 's first season came in the finale, when sinister villain Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) ruthlessly murdered Alfea College headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best).

Fans felt similarly, with many speculating that Dowling could not possibly have been killed so easily and that perhaps the character could return in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

Well, the new episodes are finally streaming on Netflix, so read on to find out whether you can expect to see House of the Dragon star Eve Best return as Farah Dowling once again.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does Eve Best return for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Yes! Eve Best does make a guest appearance in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, which is fleeting but highly impactful as it sets Bloom on the path of defeating her latest nemesis.

Best rejoins the Fate: The Winx Saga cast in episode 6 of season 2.

Is Dowling really dead in Fate: The Winx Saga?

Eve Best and Lesley Sharp in Fate: The Winx Saga. Netflix

Sadly, she is. Dowling's return in season 2 is facilitated by a so-called resurrection plant, where she was able to store her soul in the short-term by calling upon all the magic she could possibly summon.

She did so mere moments before her death, sensing that Rosalind was about inflict a killer blow and being wise enough to know that there were no other options at her disposal.

When the fairies of the Winx Suite found out about Dowling's fate, they initially had no idea about the resurrection plant and were frustrated they could not prove Rosalind's heinous crimes.

However, Flora eventually cracked the case, opening the plant using the power of the Dragon Flame that had been stored in a convergence crystal earlier in the season.

Dowling imparts some sage advice to Bloom and her friends – as well as a much-needed final hug – before dissipating into atoms, leaving their lives (and the show) for good.

How did House of the Dragon affect Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Since her stint on Fate: The Winx Saga, actor Eve Best bagged a high-profile role on Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, where she plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

This meant that Best was not available to film scenes for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, so some clever camera trickery was involved in her brief return in the penultimate episode.

"She was not there," recalled Eliot Salt (Terra). "She was busy being a House of Dragon icon. So we spoke to a tennis ball on a stick and a very, very lovely woman who was her body double. It was completely hilarious, we got quite hysterical at one point."

Co-star Hannah van der Westhuysen explained that Best recorded her lines on her phone, presumably from the set of House of the Dragon, but added that it was nevertheless "phenomenal delivery".

Bloom actor Abigail Cowen had an extended – and rather profound – one-on-one scene with Dowling in the episode, which was also created using tennis balls, body doubles and voice recordings.

Speaking of the experience, Cowen said: "It all kind of came down to just using your imagination, just like the fire powers. I'm like, 'Here we go again!' So yeah, it was a fun challenge, I shall say.

"But that moment is very emotional too, so I definitely didn't want to laugh. But there were moments where I was like, 'This is my job – talking to air.' Now I know if I ever need to do that again, I can."

More like this

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.