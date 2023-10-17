The Netflix show begins with the mysterious deaths of all six of his adult children, and it’s the how and why of their deaths that unfolds over the course of the series, with the show jumping back and forth in between several timelines to do so.

A brilliant soundtrack reflects these different eras, with songs from Pink Floyd, Bonnie Tyler, and more, as well as a score composed by The Newton Brothers.



Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of The House of Usher soundtrack

Episode 1

Another Brick In the Wall Part 2 - Pink Floyd

At Last - The Newton Brothers

New York Groove - Ace Frehley

Symphony No 7 In A Major, Op 92: II Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Episode 2

Run to the Club - DuoSync Musіc

10,000 Emerald Pools - BORNS

Me & U - Madeaux

Wicked Game - The Newton Brothers

Midnight - Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3

I Wish I Knew The Man I Thought You Were - Karen Black & Cass McCombs

Trop Vite - Miel De Montagne

Episode 4

We Built This City - Starship

Episode 5

Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers

Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler

Le nozze di Figaro, K 492: Act III: Duettino - Judith Halasz, Nicolaus Esterhaz

Hard on the Heart - Kingsborough

Episode 6

Piano Sonata No 17 In D Minor, Op 31 No 2 Tempest: III. Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Episode 8

Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart

Tell Me - Rokotto

Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd

