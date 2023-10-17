Mike Flanagan’s latest foray into television is upon us, and this time it’s a spooky take on Edgar Allen’s short story, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Advertisement

The eight-part adaptation, which also intertwines other stories from the writer, revolves around despised business mogul Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood).

The Netflix show begins with the mysterious deaths of all six of his adult children, and it’s the how and why of their deaths that unfolds over the course of the series, with the show jumping back and forth in between several timelines to do so.

A brilliant soundtrack reflects these different eras, with songs from Pink Floyd, Bonnie Tyler, and more, as well as a score composed by The Newton Brothers.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of The House of Usher soundtrack

Episode 1

  • Another Brick In the Wall Part 2 - Pink Floyd
  • At Last - The Newton Brothers
  • New York Groove - Ace Frehley
  • Symphony No 7 In A Major, Op 92: II Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Episode 2

Matt Biedel plays William 'Bill' T Wilson in The Fall of the House of Usher
Matt Biedel plays William 'Bill' T Wilson in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix
  • Run to the Club - DuoSync Musіc
  • 10,000 Emerald Pools - BORNS
  • Me & U - Madeaux
  • Wicked Game - The Newton Brothers
  • Midnight - Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3

  • I Wish I Knew The Man I Thought You Were - Karen Black & Cass McCombs
  • Trop Vite - Miel De Montagne

Episode 4

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher sitting in a table on her phone
Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix
  • We Built This City - Starship

Episode 5

  • Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers
  • Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
  • Le nozze di Figaro, K 492: Act III: Duettino - Judith Halasz, Nicolaus Esterhaz
  • Hard on the Heart - Kingsborough

Episode 6

Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye and Igby Rigney as Toby in The Fall of the House of Usher
Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye and Igby Rigney as Toby in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix
  • Piano Sonata No 17 In D Minor, Op 31 No 2 Tempest: III. Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Episode 8

  • Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart
  • Tell Me - Rokotto
  • Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd

The Fall of the House of Usher released on Netflix on Thursday 12th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement