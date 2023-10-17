The Fall of the House of Usher soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series
The spooky series features songs from Pink Floyd, Bonnie Tyler, and more.
Mike Flanagan’s latest foray into television is upon us, and this time it’s a spooky take on Edgar Allen’s short story, The Fall of the House of Usher.
The eight-part adaptation, which also intertwines other stories from the writer, revolves around despised business mogul Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood).
The Netflix show begins with the mysterious deaths of all six of his adult children, and it’s the how and why of their deaths that unfolds over the course of the series, with the show jumping back and forth in between several timelines to do so.
A brilliant soundtrack reflects these different eras, with songs from Pink Floyd, Bonnie Tyler, and more, as well as a score composed by The Newton Brothers.
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Fall of the House of Usher.
The Fall of The House of Usher soundtrack
Episode 1
- Another Brick In the Wall Part 2 - Pink Floyd
- At Last - The Newton Brothers
- New York Groove - Ace Frehley
- Symphony No 7 In A Major, Op 92: II Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Episode 2
- Run to the Club - DuoSync Musіc
- 10,000 Emerald Pools - BORNS
- Me & U - Madeaux
- Wicked Game - The Newton Brothers
- Midnight - Siobhan Sainte
Episode 3
- I Wish I Knew The Man I Thought You Were - Karen Black & Cass McCombs
- Trop Vite - Miel De Montagne
Episode 4
- We Built This City - Starship
Episode 5
- Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers
- Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
- Le nozze di Figaro, K 492: Act III: Duettino - Judith Halasz, Nicolaus Esterhaz
- Hard on the Heart - Kingsborough
Episode 6
- Piano Sonata No 17 In D Minor, Op 31 No 2 Tempest: III. Allegretto - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Episode 8
- Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart
- Tell Me - Rokotto
- Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd
