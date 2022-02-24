It’s a far cry from the unrequited love triangle the pair played out in the just-concluded season 3 of Witches – and recently we caught up with Steven Cree to find out more about his and Palmer’s surprise team-up, which was shot only shortly after they waved goodbye to Diana Bishop and Gallowglass for good.

New horror movie The Twin recently dropped its first trailer, reuniting A Discovery of Witches co-stars Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree as a husband and wife recovering from the death of one of their children as mysterious forces draw near.

“This is particularly interesting for the Discovery of Witches fans,” Cree told RadioTimes.com. “Not long after we finished A Discovery of Witches, Teresa and I went off to Estonia to make a film, a kind of psychological thriller stroke horror film called The Twin.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“And in this one, as opposed to being an unrequited love, we actually play husband and wife, but things aren’t plain sailing in that either. It’s a very sad and twisted story.”

After years playing opposite each other in Sky Max’s fantasy drama, Cree and Palmer already had something of an acting shorthand – but apparently it was still a challenge to inhabit their roles, given how different their character interactions were.

“The dynamic of the characters was so incredibly different,” Cree explained. “And also, I was playing an American this time as well. He almost couldn’t have been further from Gallowglass in many ways.

“I think it was actually quite weird for us at first, because, as I said, the dynamic between Gallowglass and Diana was so different.

“But certainly, at least you’ve got that chemistry there, right from the start. And there isn’t the same awkwardness.”

Cree also noted that the film’s subject matter was considerably darker than the storylines the pair had played in A Discovery of Witches, so fans looking for something similar might get a nasty surprise.

“The story for that film is pretty dark and depressing. It was a different mood on set,” he said.

“The Twin’s just more adult, I guess, as well, so it explores the loss of a child and stuff, and themes that are as kind of heavy as you can get.”

Still, for any fans mourning the recent end of A Discovery of Witches, this on-screen mini-reunion may act as something of a balm. Just don’t expect any sexy vampires in this one.

The Twin will stream on Shudder from Friday 6th May – you can sign up to Shudder through Amazon Prime Video here. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.