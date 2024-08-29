The new season will see Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster and Meera Syal reprise their roles from the show's first outing, while Saffron Hocking is also joining as a brand new character.

The official synopsis for season 2 says: "The Devil’s Hour season two sees Lucy (Raine) and Gideon (Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster."

Jessica Raine as Lucy in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

The synopsis continues: "Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Patel).

More like this

"Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life.

Read more:

"Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence.

"Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives. "

Nikesh Patel as Ravi Dhillon in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

Other cast members returning for the five-part second season include Chivers, Alex Ferns, Barbara Marten, Thomas Dominique and Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty.

The images from season 2 give us our first looks at Capaldi, Raine, Patel, Dunster and Hocking in the episodes.

Phil Dunster as Mike in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

A third and final season of The Devil's Hour has already been shot in full, meaning fans likely won't have to wait another two years to see those additional episodes.

Saffron Hocking as DS Sam Boyd in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

The Devil's Hour season 2 will stream on Prime Video from 18th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.