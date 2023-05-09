Well, we have a guide for you to follow, so what are you waiting for?

How to watch Fate anime series in order

If you want to watch the Fate anime series in order, you need to follow this list:

Fate/Stay Night (2006)

Fate/Zero (2011-2012)

Fate/Stay Night : Unlimited Blade Works (2010. 2014-2015)

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel (2017-2020)

Fate/Stay Night

While Fate/Zero takes place before Fate/Stay Night, it does spoil some of the plot points of the show, and so should be watched after the original run. Fate/Zero was the original anime series, coming some five years before Fate/Zero and kicking off the visual novel's adaptation.

Fate/Stay Night was released in 2006, and spans a 24-episode run, based on the first storyline of Type-Moon's visual novel of the same name.

It is a solid story with engaging visuals that lays out details about the Holy Grail War, starting with the fifth instalment- even if it does not quite reach the heights of the Fate/Zero anime.

Fate/Zero

There are advantages to starting out with Fate/Zero and its introduction to the all-important fourth Holy Grail War, but the prequel is best watched after the original Fate/Stay Night.

Set 10 years before the first series, it is among the more popular Fate anime storylines among viewers, despite not being part of the original visual novel.

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

You have a choice here. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works is both a series and a movie, both telling the same story in very different timeframes. The series is the superior choice here without question and if you want to take in as much of the Fate world as possible then go for this.

As the film runs for just 105 minutes, it covers a smaller amount of the content in the original visual novel, which does instead feature in the Unlimited Blade Works series that ran for two seasons.

If you do just want the story basics and don't mind how rushed it feels, however, you can get it done in two hours with the film.

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel (I - III)

Three movies close this list off as the film route was chosen as opposed to adapting this into another Fate/Stay Night series. These were released between 2017 and 2020, adapting the Heaven's Feel finale of the original visual novel.

It is made up of three films:

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I: Presage Flower

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II: Lost Butterfly

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III: Spring Song

You can catch Fate on Crunchyroll.

