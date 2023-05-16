Fate/Strange Fake release date: Cast, trailer and latest news
A new instalment to the Fate franchise is coming soon!
It's big news for Fate fans, as the Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn anime is set to premiere at Anime Expo 2023!
The event will also feature an appearance from showrunners Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume.
The upcoming special, based on the manga by Ryohgo Narita, is a spin-off of the widely-loved Fate anime series, and follows a group of magicians who summon servants to forge their way in the Holy Grail War.
There's not long to go now, so read on for everything you need to know about Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn!
Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn release date
Fate/Strange Fake will premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on 1st July 2023.
It will then officially be released on 2nd July 2023.
Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn cast
The below stars are expected to lead the voice cast for Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn.
- Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajyō
- Sumire Morohoshi as Tine Chelc
- Tomokazu Seki as Archer
- Yū Kobayashi as Lancer
- Yūki Ono as Saber
- Wataru Hatano as Orlando Reeve
- Aoi Koga as Tsubaki Kuruoka
- Showtaro Morikubo as Caster
- Daisuke Namikawa as Lord El-Melloi Ⅱ
- Junya Enoki as Faldeus Dioland
- Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jester Karture
- Maaya Uchida as Francesca Prelati
- Shunsuke Sakuya as Rohngall
Anime fans will recognise a fair few of the voice actors involved. Hatano is known for appearing in One Punch Man, while Morikubo played Shikamaru Nara in Naruto.
Elsewhere, Junya Enoki is known for his role in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn plot
Fate/Strange Fake ties in with the rest of the instalments in the Fate franchise, surrounding the Holy Grail War.
The magicians serve as the Masters, and summon a group of heroes as their servants to battle against each other.
The triumphant Master will be able to use the power of the Holy Grail to fulfil their one true wish.
Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn trailer
A trailer for Fate/Strange Fake was released a few months ago.
Watch it below!
