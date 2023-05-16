The event will also feature an appearance from showrunners Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume.

It's big news for Fate fans, as the Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn anime is set to premiere at Anime Expo 2023!

The upcoming special, based on the manga by Ryohgo Narita, is a spin-off of the widely-loved Fate anime series, and follows a group of magicians who summon servants to forge their way in the Holy Grail War.

There's not long to go now, so read on for everything you need to know about Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn!

Fate/Strange Fake will premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on 1st July 2023.

It will then officially be released on 2nd July 2023.

A new chapter in the Fate anime series is on its way. Crunchyroll

Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn cast

The below stars are expected to lead the voice cast for Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn.

Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajyō

Sumire Morohoshi as Tine Chelc

Tomokazu Seki as Archer

Yū Kobayashi as Lancer

Yūki Ono as Saber

Wataru Hatano as Orlando Reeve

Aoi Koga as Tsubaki Kuruoka

Showtaro Morikubo as Caster

Daisuke Namikawa as Lord El-Melloi Ⅱ

Junya Enoki as Faldeus Dioland

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jester Karture

Maaya Uchida as Francesca Prelati

Shunsuke Sakuya as Rohngall

Anime fans will recognise a fair few of the voice actors involved. Hatano is known for appearing in One Punch Man, while Morikubo played Shikamaru Nara in Naruto.

Elsewhere, Junya Enoki is known for his role in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn plot

Fate/Strange Fake ties in with the rest of the instalments in the Fate franchise, surrounding the Holy Grail War.

The magicians serve as the Masters, and summon a group of heroes as their servants to battle against each other.

The triumphant Master will be able to use the power of the Holy Grail to fulfil their one true wish.

Fate/Strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn trailer

A trailer for Fate/Strange Fake was released a few months ago.

Watch it below!

You can catch Fate on Crunchyroll.

