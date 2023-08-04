This time around, the story follows Tristan and his inability to control his Demon Clan power. In order to try and protect his family, he heads to Edinburgh castle, meeting a few friendly new faces along the way.

With the adventure set to wrap up in the next few weeks, here’s everything we know so far about The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2.

With the first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh already feeling like a distant memory, the second part is set to begin on 8th August 2023.

With the first part having a total runtime of 52 minutes, the follow-up conclusion is likely to work to a similar timescale.

Part 1 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is currently available to view on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 cast

Given that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 is set to follow the first instalment, here’s who we can expect to return to the series:

Meliodas - Yuki Kaji (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Tristan - Ayumu Murase (Japanese) / Jeannie Tirado (English)

Diane - Aoi Yuki (Japanese) / Erica Mendez (English)

Launcelot - Koki Uchiyama (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Elizabeth Sora Amamiya (Japanese) / Erika Harlacher-Stone (English)

Ban - Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese) / Ben Diskin (English)

King - Jun Fukuyama (Japanese) / Max Mittelman (English)

Gowther - Yuhei Takagi (Japanese) / Erik Scott Kimerer (English)

Potential new characters for the second part haven’t been revealed, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest casting news.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 plot

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 is as follows:

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth.”

“When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle.”

“But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 trailer

The official trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 was released on 21st July 2023.

Alongside brand-new battle sequences, fights and places to explore, Tristan can be heard ominously saying that he wants to “settle the fight started all those years ago".

Get ready for Tristan’s latest adventures by watching it below:

You can catch The Seven Deadly Sins on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check out more of our anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.