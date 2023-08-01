Taking place between the kingdoms of Britannia, The Seven Deadly Sins follows Princess Elizabeth after the events of the Holy War.

Elizabeth’s kingdom is now ruled by the corrupt Holy Knights, leaving her to desperately look for a way to get rid of them. She goes in search of the Seven Deadly Sins, despite them now being thought of as missing.

Though the franchise is full of twists and turns, watching the show in full is easier than it might seem. Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Seven Deadly Sins in full.

How to watch The Seven Deadly Sins in release order

The easiest way for new fans to get involved in the Seven Deadly Sins world is to watch the franchise according to its release dates.

As the show’s timeline is based on information revealed throughout the series, there are no nasty surprises that will throw you off while watching Elizabeth in her search.

Doing that would make your watchlist look something like this:

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

The Seven Deadly Sins OVAs

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)

How to watch Seven Deadly Sins in chronological order

The second way of watching Seven Deadly Sins is by choosing to follow the chronological order of the timeline that appears in the franchise.

There aren’t too many significant changes between this and the release order except for the OVAs. These were originally released at the same time but cover three different time periods, which ultimately changes their placement in the list.

The rejigged version looks like this:

Bandit Ban (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

Heroes Funtime (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

Has Seven Deadly Sins finished?

There are no current plans for the original TV outing to continue - however, the franchise has continued with various films, including The Grudge of Edinburgh and Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Reports back in 2021 seemed to confirm that bringing back the anime series had officially been ruled out, acting as a springboard for the films to follow on from.

Where to watch The Seven Deadly Sins in the UK

For UK fans, Seven Deadly Sins can currently be found on Netflix and Funimation.

You can catch Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix.

