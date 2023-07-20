First airing back in 2012, Psycho-Pass is based on the light novel series written by Makoto Fukami. With so many instalments in the 10 years since, fans may be confused about what to watch first.

Before you binge the last film Psycho-Pass Providence, here’s everything you need to know about watching the franchise in order.

How to watch Psycho-Pass in release order

Like many anime franchises, there are often two ways to watch something with multiple instalments. The first of these options is watching something in order of release dates, which is likely to be the way long-time anime fans consume what they love.

Watching Psycho-Pass in the order it came out will look something like this:

Psycho-Pass (anime, 2012–2013)

Psycho-Pass 2 (anime, 2014)

Psycho-Pass: The Movie (movie, 2015)

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (movie trilogy, 2019)

Psycho-Pass 3 (anime, 2019)

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector (movie, 2020)

Psycho-Pass: PROVIDENCE (2023)

Given that most of the Psycho-Pass action takes place in quick succession, watching the franchise in release date isn’t actually too dissimilar from doing so in chronological order.

Psycho-Pass Providence Crunchyroll

How to watch Psycho-Pass in chronological order

For fans that prefer to watch something based on a fictional timeline, watching a franchise in chronological order is the choice for you.

Though it doesn’t differ too much from its release date order, the chronological order of Psycho-Pass follows the below:

Psycho-Pass (anime, 2012–2013)

Psycho-Pass 2 (anime, 2014)

Psycho-Pass: The Movie (movie, 2015)

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (movie trilogy, 2019)

Psycho-Pass: PROVIDENCE (2023)

Psycho-Pass 3 (anime, 2019)

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector (movie, 2020)

The biggest change here is the placement of the franchise’s latest film, Psycho-Pass Providence. Though it sits before the events of Psycho-Pass 3, Providence isn’t considered to be canon, which means it can be enjoyed as a standalone movie.

By this thinking, Psycho-Pass Providence can arguably be watched at any point in the franchise’s order.

How to watch the English dub of Psycho-Pass

English dubs of the Psycho-Pass series and films can currently be found on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Psycho-Pass Providence is also likely to receive an English dubbed version once it has had a wider release.

How to watch Psycho-Pass in the UK

Existing Psycho-Pass instalments are available on Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Funimation.

Psycho-Pass Providence will also be coming to Crunchyroll on 2nd August 2023.

Psycho-Pass Providence will also be coming to Crunchyroll on 2nd August 2023.

