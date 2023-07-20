After being hit by a truck, Rudeus takes the opportunity to rebuild a life that’s full of adventure. Before his accident, he was referred to as a NEET, which is an acronym for Not in Education, Employment, or Training.

Originally titled Jobless Reincarnation: Giving His Best When Transferred to Another World, the anime manages to turn hopelessness into jam-packed entertainment for a growing number of viewers.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the second season to arrive, and the time to see what Rudeus is up to now has almost arrived. Here’s everything you need to know about Mushoku Tensei season 2 before you get stuck in.

Like many popular anime shows, season 2 of Mushoku Tensei is being split into two halves.

The first half of season 2 began airing on 3rd July 2023, with the second half of the season expected to premiere in April 2024.

This follows after the first season aired in January 2021, having been made up of 23 episodes.

How many episodes will Mushoku Tensei season 2 have?

Fans of Mushoku Tensei are getting two extra episodes than they did during season 1, with the show’s second season expected to have a grand total of 25 episodes.

It’s still unknown how many episodes each half of the season will have, with the episodes likely to be split down the middle while the show is on air.

What is the plot of Mushoku Tensei season 2?

While season 1 covered Rudeus’s new life as he grows from a baby into a teenager, the second season is set to cover the Youth arc of the original novel series.

The latest adaption has so far started from the seventh light novel, with it likely to have continued to the 12th novel by the time season 2 wraps up.

Focusing on Rudeus’s school life, there’s still set to be a few familiar faces appearing in the action along the way.

What’s even better is that we’re likely to see some real character growth from Rudeus as he goes through the huge transition from child to young adult.

Why is Mushoku Tensei controversial?

Even though season 2 of Mushoku Tensei has only aired a few episodes to date, some scenes have come under fire from early viewers.

According to reviews, a scene involving Darius Ganius has started some heated debate among the show’s fanbase. Darius is seen stroking a young girl’s back while she appears to be visibly uncomfortable.

Mushoku Tensei currently has a TV-14 rating, with strong language and some sexual references common throughout each episode.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 cast: who will return?

The below cast has already made an appearance in Mushoku Tensei season 2:

Rudeus Greyrat - Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese) / Madeleine Morris (English)

Roxy Migurdia - Konimi Kohara (Japanese) / Michelle Rojas (English)

Eris Boreas Greyrat - Ai Kakuma (Japanese) / Lindsay Seidel (English)

Sylphiette - Ai Kayano (Japanese) / Emily Neves (English)

Paul Greyrat - Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Jared Smith (English)

Zenith Greyrat - Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese) / Bryn Apprill (English)

Lilia Greyrat - Lynn (Japanese) / Dani Chambers (English)

Ruijerd Superdia - Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese) / Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Ghislaine De Dordia - Megumi Toyoguchi (Japanese) / Rahcel Robinson (English)

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei in the UK

For UK fans of Mushoku Tensei, the show is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for Mushoku Tensei season 2?

A trailer for season 2 of Mushoku Tensei was released to UK and US audiences on 3rd July 2023.

During the two-minute previous, Rudeus and the gang can be seen fighting brand new creatures and heading off on another adventure through forests of snowfall.

Catch up with the action yourself below:

You can catch Mushoku Tensei on Crunchyroll.

