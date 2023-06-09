With so many choices out there, deciding what will be the perfect watch might seem like a mean feat.

Whether it’s sports or racing cars, there’s an anime series about absolutely everything.

It doesn’t matter what streaming platforms you use or whether you’ve seen anime before, now is the perfect time to get started. Take a look at our guide for some of the most anticipated shows in the summer 2023 season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

One of the most talked about shows of the year is Jujutsu Kaisen, which is set to return to screens in July 2023.

The first season introduced fans to Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins a secret organisation of Jujutsu sorcerers to destroy a powerful curse that Yuji is now the host of.

Season 2 is set to follow another of the show’s main characters, teacher and sorcerer Gojo. The new episodes will focus on his days as a student in 2006, as well as how he became involved in the Shibuya incident.

Just like season 1, fans can expect around 24 episodes to watch on a weekly basis, with favourite characters such as Yuji sure to be included. How? We’ll soon find out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Crunchyroll.com

Liar Liar

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Unlike the 1997 film with Jim Carrey, the anime version of Liar Liar is a rollercoaster of mind games and bluffing. Based on the light novel series of the same name, the romantic comedy is set to debut in July 2023.

At Academy Island, everything is settled through games, with the strongest students being granted the rank of Seven Stars. New transfer student Hiroto unexpectedly beats the strongest Empress and becomes the pseudo-strongest person at school.

Fans of hit shows like Kakegurui and Your Lie In April are sure to love this, with Liar Liar bringing together the best in character rankings and high school hierarchies. The show’s teaser trailer was released in March, showing off a host of new faces who are set to cause trouble.

Liar Liar Crunchyroll

Spy Classroom season 2

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Another fan favourite making its return, Spy Classroom is set to be a must-watch show of the summer season. Even though its first season only finished airing in 2023, its outing has already been bumped up to be released in July.

Set after a gruesome war, the government has begun to focus on a war that’s fought in the shadows. Lily, a promising young student, heads on a journey to train as a capable spy for her country.

It might sound heavy going, but the action and drama in season 1 quickly became unmissable. Based on the light novel by Takemachi, Lily and her friends are left facing a mysterious man and an impossible fight.

A 40-second teaser trailer has been released for season 2, suggesting that new episodes will follow the relationship between the girls.

Spy Classroom Crunchyroll

Rurouni Kenshin

Where to watch: Noitamina

If you think you have heard the name Rurouni Kenshin before, you probably have. Originally a popular manga series, the story has already been adapted into an anime series in 1996, alongside a film version in 2012.

With Rurouni Kenshin set to receive a revival in summer 2023, it’s one of the most talked-about shows of the year so far. The series will debut on Fuji TV’s Noitamina, with international streaming options to be announced soon.

The show follows Kenshin as he works to improve the lives of those around him, all the while being haunted by the guilt of killing countless people. When he meets Kaoru, the pair struggle with finding allies and friends along the way.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Sometimes the name of an anime series does the talking for it, and Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon is easily one of those shows.

With a summer 2023 release date, the upcoming show has been hotly anticipated since it was announced last year.

The story focuses on an unnamed character who is crushed to death by a vending machine after trying to protect the in his previous lives. Finding himself reincarnated as one, he lives in a fantasy world dungeon as a sentient being. Wacky? Yes. Worth watching? Definitely.

