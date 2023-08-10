Who would win in a fight between Luffy vs Naruto?

If you’ve ever wanted to work out which fearless leader actually rules the roost, we’ve got you covered. Here’s who we think would win in an all-out fight between Luffy and Naruto.

How strong is Luffy?

Luffy in One Piece.

He might just be a plucky young boy with the ambition of being the next Pirate King, but Luffy has grown up with the ability to do some serious damage.

Recent episodes of One Piece have shown Luffy reaching Gear 5, which many think means he resembles the “Warrior of Liberation,” also known as Sun God Nika. Luffy has been slowly moving up gears since the anime first started, meaning that more gears could still come.

At his current power level, Luffy can easily evade most threats. If an opponent has weaker willpower than him, Luffy can also use Conqueror’s Haki and Armament Haki to strengthen his attacks.

Though he’s only 19 years old, it’s safe to say that Luffy is already giving the biggest and baddest villains a run for their money.

How strong is Naruto?

Naruto.

Much like Luffy or Goku in Dragon Ball, Naruto has also experienced different levels of powering up. The anime series states him as being the strongest shinobi in history, which is mostly influenced by his level of superhuman strength.

In the spirit of One-Punch Man, one hit from Naruto can send even the strongest of foes flying.

On top of this, he’s able to fly, run at a superhuman speed, boast strong sealing techniques and can even summon giant toads if the moment calls for it.

This is all before we even consider Naruto’s many Tails forms, including the Nine-Tails Chakra Mode that fans saw during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The strongest of Naruto’s forms is currently considered to be his Six Paths Sage Mode, which he gained in the same war from Hagoromo.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who would win in a fight between Luffy vs Naruto?

When the pair’s skillsets are put down on paper, one obvious winner seems to rise to the top.

Taking Naruto’s different Modes into consideration, he’d be the clear winner during a battle with Luffy. It’s likely that Naruto would be stronger and more powerful than anything Luffy has ever had to face in the world of One Piece, with Luffy’s current Gear 5 paling in comparison.

More like this

For Luffy to be able to match Naruto’s power, it would take at least 10-15 Gears to get him to a level that’s competitive enough for a close fight. As the manga and anime series stand, fans don’t know if Luffy will ever see that many Gears during his journey, making a Naruto defeat a distant pipedream.

How to watch One Piece and Naruto in the UK

Episodes of both One Piece and Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

You can catch One Piece and Naruto on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check out more of our anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.