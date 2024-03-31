However, when the character made an appearance in the seventh episode of season two, which was released this week, he was voiced by actor Eric Bauza.

Bauza, 44, is no stranger to the world of animation, having previously worked on The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Rick & Morty and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The cast of Invincible season 2 is rounded out by Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Steven Yeun, Seth Rogen, JK Simmons, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Mahershala Ali, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton and Melise.

Malese Jow and Dupli-Kate in Invincible. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Amazon Studios

Miller has been involved in various high-profile scandals over the last few years.

In a statement in 2022, they said: "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

Miller's rep and Prime Video have yet to comment on the Invincible recasting.

The first half of season 2 began airing in November 2023 on Prime Video, and saw Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) trying to make amends following the massacre he involuntarily caused as he fought his father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (JK Simmons), in Chicago, before ending on a huge cliffhanger.

The show then returned with a bang on 14th March, shocking fans with various unexpected twists.

