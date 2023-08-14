Many years have passed since the early Hunter x Hunter days, but the popularity of the show has never let down. Now with 148 episodes that are divided into 6 arcs, Gon’s journey of self-discovery can be enjoyed over and over again.

But are all the episodes worth their weight in watching? Here’s everything you need to know about which Hunter x Hunter episodes you can skip altogether.

Which Hunter x Hunter episodes are essential to watch?

Almost every episode in Hunter x Hunter history furthers Gon’s story, meaning watching the show from beginning to end is almost crucial.

At the same time, there are a few standout episodes that are essential to be watched to get the best out of the show’s dynamic drama.

For the best of Gon’s journey to being a class-A hunter, check out the following:

Episode 47

Episodes 111-112

Episode 116

Episode 126

Episode 131

Episode 135

Episode 148

Gon in Hunter x Hunter.

Hunter x Hunter filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?

Amazingly, there are only two episodes in the original Hunter x Hunter run that are considered to be filler, meaning that every other episode is both canon and significant to the overall plot.

The two episodes to miss out are as follows:

Episode 14

Episode 26

Whereas the rest of the Hunter x Hunter run tells us something new about Gon and his story, the above two episodes don’t relay any fresh information.

Additionally, there are standalone Hunter x Hunter OVAs that can be watched to enrich the story, although they aren’t essential.

How to watch Hunter x Hunter in the UK

All episodes of Hunter x Hunter can currently be enjoyed on Crunchyroll for UK viewers. Additional franchise content can also be found on Netflix.

